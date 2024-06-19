DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 93,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of DALN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 17,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,230. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 140.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DallasNews stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of DallasNews Co. ( NASDAQ:DALN Free Report ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.26% of DallasNews worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

