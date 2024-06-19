Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

DHR traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,935. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average is $244.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

