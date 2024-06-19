Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Danone Price Performance
Danone stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.
Danone Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4549 per share. This is a positive change from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.
