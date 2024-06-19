Davis Capital Management Buys 94 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

FedEx stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,755. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

