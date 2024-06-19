Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Short Interest Update

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTCK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Davis Commodities has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

