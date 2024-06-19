Decred (DCR) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $15.04 or 0.00023051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $242.69 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,134,268 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

