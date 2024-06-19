DeepOnion Hits Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00023024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010499 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

