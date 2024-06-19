Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.8% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $353.15 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.61.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

