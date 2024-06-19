Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.76. 1,211,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

