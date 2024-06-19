Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

DH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $653.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

