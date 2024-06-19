Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Delek US Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $78,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,971 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 2,421.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

