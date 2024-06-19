Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $49.58 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

