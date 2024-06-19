Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.99 ($0.38), with a volume of 2256329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of £133.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

