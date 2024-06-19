Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.99 ($0.38), with a volume of 2256329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEVO
Devolver Digital Price Performance
Devolver Digital Company Profile
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Devolver Digital
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.