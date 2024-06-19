DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $2,335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $116.64. 2,192,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,992. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,837 shares of company stock worth $8,490,675 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

