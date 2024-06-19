Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Update

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 301,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 1.9 %

DBD stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,135,267 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.