DigiByte Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $131.17 million and $6.04 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,858.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00597442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00113507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00036837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00259305 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00067703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,080,581,497 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

