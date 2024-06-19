Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.62 ($0.05). 4,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Digitalbox Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.27 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.75.

About Digitalbox

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

