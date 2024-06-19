Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 574,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,547,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 1,876,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,761. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

