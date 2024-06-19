Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $20,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFIV stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.