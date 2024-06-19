Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 43,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,307. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

