Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.7 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

