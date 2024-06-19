Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Increases Dividend to GBX 17.50 Per Share

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Trading Up 4.7 %

LON DSM opened at GBX 25.86 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.69. The stock has a market cap of £12.15 million and a P/E ratio of -292.50. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.50 ($0.82).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Company Profile

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

