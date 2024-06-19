Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.36. 5,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$5.39 and a 52-week high of C$8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.68.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

