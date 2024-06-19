Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,650,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 20,640,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,770,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,218 shares of company stock worth $4,607,699. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dropbox by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,990,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

