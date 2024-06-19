Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 3,000 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also

