Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
