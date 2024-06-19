Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Duke Energy by 46.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. 2,469,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.