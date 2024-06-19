Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $4,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.