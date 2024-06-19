Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,544 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.