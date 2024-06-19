Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,297,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 126,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $285.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.04. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

