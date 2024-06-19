Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,278 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.9% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,836,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

