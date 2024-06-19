Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,774 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,870,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.