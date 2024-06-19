Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,073 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 21.4% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $376.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $377.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

