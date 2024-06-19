DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

