DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
