DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 727,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.97. 161,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $748.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.64. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

