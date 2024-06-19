Dymension (DYM) Price Tops $1.66

Dymension (DYM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $296.04 million and $16.79 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,025,386,977 coins and its circulating supply is 178,161,857 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

Dymension has a current supply of 1,025,293,864 with 177,869,796 in circulation.

