Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,485. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

