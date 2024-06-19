Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:DYN opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
