Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.48

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.48 ($1.82) and traded as low as GBX 142.74 ($1.81). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 143.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 2,153,973 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £540.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.93.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

