Elevance Health (ELV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV):

  • 6/12/2024 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/11/2024 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $615.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/6/2024 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 6/4/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $621.00 to $646.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/30/2024 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 5/30/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $628.00 to $631.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 5/30/2024 – Elevance Health is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock.
  • 5/29/2024 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 5/20/2024 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 4/24/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $575.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,675. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.90. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

