Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $527.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
