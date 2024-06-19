Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 794,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.28.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 161.78% and a negative return on equity of 227.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

