Emprise Bank Invests $1.13 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 156,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.38. 17,762,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,136,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

