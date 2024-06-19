Emprise Bank Invests $437,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

