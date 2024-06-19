Emprise Bank Makes New $278,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Emprise Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $345,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,399,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,159. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

