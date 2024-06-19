Emprise Bank Purchases Shares of 4,002 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,531. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.57 and a 200 day moving average of $170.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

