Emprise Bank Takes $1.53 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after purchasing an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $231.81. 7,119,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,280,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.60. The company has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

