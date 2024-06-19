Emprise Bank Takes $656,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.33. 6,942,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,309,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.