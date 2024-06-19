Emprise Bank Takes $7.86 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,859,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $58.52. 2,183,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

