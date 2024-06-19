Energi (NRG) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $807,059.20 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00041882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,901,785 coins and its circulating supply is 77,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.