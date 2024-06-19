EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,842,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,975 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream comprises about 9.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $188,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,704. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 2.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

