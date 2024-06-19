Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $110,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enova International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. 181,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,209. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
