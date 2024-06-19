Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $110,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,921.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,643 shares of company stock worth $7,660,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVA shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. 181,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,209. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $609.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

